Be bold enough to exercise your power, lawyer tells Ayedatiwa

A legal practitioner in Ondo State, Chief Tolu Babaleye, has charged the state Acting Governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa to be bold enough to exercise his power as the Acting Governor of the state and coordinate the activities of the government until his principal resumes from medical leave.

Babaleye who stated this in a statement signed by him, advised Ayedatiwa to convene the State Executive Council and Security Council meetings, to discuss issues of economy, insecurity and other challenges confronting the state.

He noted that there was no policy statement from the state government in terms of palliatives for the people of the state following the recent fuel increase template…