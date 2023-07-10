Be wary of corrupt elements, anglican archbishop cautions Tinubu

The Archbishop of Ondo Province of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Reverend Simeon Borokini, has cautioned President Bola Tinubu to be wary of corrupt elements and political office holders so as not to derail in his bid to right the wrongs in the system.

Borokini, who stated this while delivering Bishop’s charge at the second session of the 14th synod held at Saint John’s Anglican Church, Oba-Ile, in Akure North local government area of the state, admonished Tinubu to fulfill his campaign promise to fight corruption.

“My fear about Tinubu’s presidency is about the party, where they have their caucus. If his caucus can allow him to do what Nigerians want,…