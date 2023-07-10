Court halts prosecution of suspended Adamawa REC

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Monday, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Inspector General of Police and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) to halt the prosecution of the suspended Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Hudu Yunusa Ari pending the hearing and determination of a motion filed by Senator Aishatu Dahiru Binani.

INEC is seeking the prosecution of the suspended REC for declaring the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Binani as winner of the Adamawa state governorship election on April 15, 2023.

Justice Donatus Okorowo, who gave the order following an ex-parte…