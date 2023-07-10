FG partners Stakeholders on granting Business Permits

The Federal Government has resolved to partner with critical stakeholders in the authentication of documents received from applicants for registration of expatriate quota as part of efforts to ensure transparency and accountability in the conduct of its business.

Permanent Secretary of Interior, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who was represented by Director of Special Duties, Mrs. Comfort Kabirwa, stated this on Monday in her remark at the training of Consultants for the granting of business permits, expatriate Quota administration, Citizenship/ resident permit for the Ministry in Abuja.

She noted that the roles of government were changing, stressing that government is no longer the…