Investors gain N851bn as local stock market opens

At the close of trading on the first day of the week, the domestic equities market index recorded a gain of 2.48 per cent, largely driven by investor interest in Dangote Cement shares.

The All Share Index (ASI) of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) closed at 64,603.69 basis points, marking the highest point since March 17, 2008. Dangote Cement’s share value appreciated by 10.0 per cent as a result of its share buyback program. As a result, the year-to-date (YTD) return increased to 26.05 per cent on Monday.

Investors in equities, therefore, earned a cumulative amount of N850.97 billion as the market capitalization settled at N35.18 trillion at the end of the trading day.

In…