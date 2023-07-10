Kogi govt condemns alleged vandalism of SDP campaign office

The Kogi state government has condemned the alleged vandalization of the campaign office of the Gubernatorial Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Muritala Yakubu Ajaka, in Lokoja.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, said In a statement issued on Monday that they condemn the act of vandalization as being barbaric, undemocratic, and unacceptable to the people and Government of Kogi State.

“The Kogi State Government will continue to support the freedom of anyone and everyone to aspire to positions in line with the ethos of democratic values. Attacking the Campaign Office of any political party is criminal and would not be…