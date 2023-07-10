Nigerian manufacturers struggling with unfair competition from Asian markets —CPPE

THE Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) has said Nigerian manufacturers are currently struggling with unfair competition from products imported from Asia, which have flooded the Nigerian market, largely because of the porosity of the borders.

This is even as the centre kicked against the decision of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to undertake Value-Added Tax (VAT) collection on the informal sector.

In a statement signed on Sunday by CPPE Director/CEO, Dr Muda Yusuf, the centre said the fuel subsidy removal and the adoption of a market reflective exchange rate regime have significant fiscal consolidation outcomes which is very positive for the…