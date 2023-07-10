Nigerians on social media clash as Shagari dumps PDP after 24 years membership

Nigerians from diverse backgrounds, at the weekend, clashed over the announcement by a former minister of Agriculture and Water Resources, Alhaji Mukhtar Shagari that he has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While a few took exceptions to the move claiming that it was based on a personal interest, others said the former deputy governor of Sokoto State has the inalienable rights under the law to determine his political affiliation.

It should be recalled that Shagari was among the aspirants that kicked against the alleged manipulation of the PDP primary conducted to determine the standard-bearer of the party for last March…