Orlu APC stakeholders endorse Uzodimma’s reelection bid

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders from the 12 Local Government Areas of Orlu Zone have agreed to work to realize the reelection bid of Governor Hope Uzodimma on November 11.

The resolution was reached weekend at the stakeholders’ meeting of the zone held at the Orlu Local Government Council headquarters.

The stage for the resolution was set when Honourable Eze Ernest Okechukwu, member representing Ideato South State constituency moved a motion endorsing Uzodimma for second term which was unanimously supported by all the other stakeholders.

The motion was anchored on Uzodimma’s achievements in infrastructure, youth development and more importantly, the way he…