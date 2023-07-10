PDP leaders meet Makinde, seek stake in commissioners’ nominations

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, on Sunday, met with state governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, seeking that he should subject his next set of commissioner-nominees to some form of ‘screening’ by leaders in the respective federal constituencies of the nominees.

Dr Saka Balogun, a chieftain of the PDP, who spoke on behalf of the party leaders, after the meeting held at Oyo Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, held that subjecting nominees to such screening would even make them accountable and feel obliged to perform so as not to disappoint their various constituencies.

He added that such process would even make the party leaders more obliged to ensure that the…