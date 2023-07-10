Shina Peller hails Tinubu’s emergence as ECOWAS chairman

The Ayedero of Yorubaland, Honourable Shina Abiola Peller, has applauded the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Honourable Peller made this known in a statement posted on his verified social media handles, which was also shared with the press on Monday, where he described the development as welcoming with emphasis on the vibrancy of Nigeria’s economic and political leadership in the African continent.

The Ayedero of Yorubaland added that President Tinubu’s emergence as ECOWAS chairman is a testament to the vision of Nigeria’s founding fathers who always wanted a Nigeria for Africa, not a…