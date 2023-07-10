Stop de-marketing your state, Tourism commissioner tells

Following the recent viral videos circulating on social media by some entertainers and QAPs where they were quoted to have ridiculed and debased Anambra State, the Commissioner for Culture, Tourism and Entertainment Anambra State, Comrade Don Onyenji, has called on those in showbiz, entertainment industry, as well as On Air Personalities, to desist forthwith from de-marketing and denting the image of Anambra State before the world, saying that they gained nothing by toeing what he described as such ignoble path.

