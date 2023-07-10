Teachers apologise, beg Soludo to lift ban on NUT activities in Anambra

School teachers, under the umbrella of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), have appealed to the Anambra State Governor, Charles Chukwuma Soludo to lift the ban his government placed on meetings of the state wing of the union in the state.

The leadership of the union made the appeal when they visited the state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, at her office in Awka, to tender their unreserved apologies for what their members did that resulted in the ban.

Recall that Governor Soludo, through the Education Commissioner, Prof. Chuma-Udeh, had placed a ban on the meetings of the union in state, given the misconduct displayed by the members in a viral video…