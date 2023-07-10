Tinubu back in Abuja from Guinea-Bissau ECOWAS summit

President Bola Tinubu on Monday returned to Abuja after attending the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday in Bissau, Guinea-Bissau.

His aircraft touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 6.30 pm.

On hand to receive him were his Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; former Governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; former Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru and former Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje among other officials.

The ECOWAS meeting, which was the first for Tinubu since becoming…