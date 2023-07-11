Adebule condoles with victims’ families A

The senator representing Lagos West District, Dr Idiat Adebule, has expressed sadness over the Lagos-Badagry Expressway accident, which claimed 14 lives and injured other victims.

She commiserated with the injured victims and the families of the dead.

In a statement, Senator Adebule said: “I was broken when I learnt about the terrible accident at Age Muwo in Badagry Local Government Area of Lagos State, which was reported to have claimed the lives of about 14 commuters on a bus going to Benin Republic from Lagos.

“The families of the deceased, please, accept my heartfelt condolences. I pray that almighty God will comfort you all and grant the departed eternal…