Akpabio constitutes Special Committees, as PDP loses out 

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday announced the composition of 8 Committees to kick start the smooth working of the Red Chamber.

President of the Senate himself is the Chairman of the Selection Committee which has his Deputy and Senate Leader, Barau Jibrin and Opeyemi Bamidele as members.

Others are Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume and New Nigerian People’s Party lawmaker representing Kano Central, Rufai Hanga as member.

Senator representing Benue North West, Titus Zam was announced as Chairman Committee on Rules and Business while Senator Bamidele will serve as Deputy.

The duo of Senators Sunday Steve Karimi and William Jonah were announced as Chairman and…