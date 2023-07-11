Bauchi APC group declares support for ex-gov Isa Yuguda

The Coordinator of a political pressure group, Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), Bauchi State Chapter, Alh Hussani Suleman has called on Mr President, Bola Almed Tinubu, to as a matter of necessity, consider former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda for nomination as a Minister.

The DOJ Coordinator, in a statement by Aminu Mudi, Publicity Secretary of the DOJ, opined that among the 6 names being touted in Bauchi State, Isah Yuguda stands tall considering his political weight and popularity coupled with the significant role he played in the 2023 General elections to ensure that Bola Ahmed Tinubu got the require percentage in the state and other states of the North-East…