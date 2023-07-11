FG to double govt revenue without imposing extra taxes– Adedeji, SA Revenue

President Bola Tinubu’s special adviser, Revenue, Zach Adedeji has disclosed that the administration plans to increase Nigeria’s revenue without imposing extra taxes.

As part of the part to achieve this feat, Adedeji also revealed that Tinubu’s administration will unify revenue-collecting agencies like the Federal Inland Revenue service (FIRS), and Nigeria Customs Service.

Adedeji explained while appearing on a live interview with Channels TV ‘Politics Today,’ that with the annual revenue that is currently less than N15trn, the current administration needs to increase the nation’s revenue not through taxation but by addressing indiscipline in national spending and…