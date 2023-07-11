Gunmen kidnap Catholic Priest, 3 others in Ebonyi

The Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbalaeze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State l, Rev. Fr. Joseph Azubuike, have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen while returning from his pastoral duties.

Azubuike who was kidnapped on Monday was abducted with three other persons whose names could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

The Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki in the state announced Azubuike’s kidnap in a statement signed by its Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Fr. Uzoma Opoke titled “Call For Prayers” on Tuesday.

The statement reads in parts “Fr. Joseph is the Parish Priest of St. Charles Parish, Mgbalaeze Isu in Onicha Local Government Area of…