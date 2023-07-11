Improved statistics will strengthen global cooperative movement —ILO

AN international conference has explored ways that more robust and consistent statistical measures can shape better policies and interventions for cooperatives and help their contribution to sustainable development be properly recognised.

The international conference on statistics of cooperatives on measuring cooperatives and beyond, looked at ways to improve and harmonise statistical methods so that they can support better policies and decision-making related to cooperatives, while taking account of diversity in national practices and circumstances.

Delegates at the conference emphasised the importance of internationally consistent and reliable standards for statistics of…