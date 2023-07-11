Investors protection: NGX RegCO, ICAN sign MoU 

To further enhance the effectiveness of regulation and investor protection in the Nigerian capital market, NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), on Monday, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

The collaboration between NGX RegCo and ICAN reinforces their commitment to the development of the capital market and the financial services industry in Nigeria. This will harness capacity building and information sharing to foster a culture of competence and professionalism for market development. In addition, it entails the development of initiatives to further improve the quality of corporate reporting in the capital…