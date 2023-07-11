Lagos lawmakers reiterate call for creation of state police 

Lawmakers in Lagos State House of Assembly have reiterated calls for creation of state police to curb incessant cases of killings and insecurity challenges confronting the country, and Lagos State in particular.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Mudashiru Obasa during plenary on Tuesday while condemning the recent killings in Plateau State said there is an urgent need for the creation of state police for effective policing and curb criminalities in the state.

He called on the National Assembly leadership to begin the amendment of the constitution to allow for the creation of state police.

Making a case for the creation of state police, majority leader, Hon. Naheem Adams urged…