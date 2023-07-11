Not all land borders are opened — Acting Customs CG

The Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Mr Wale Adeniyi, on Tuesday, affirmed that not all the nation’s land borders have been re-opened.

Fielding questions from correspondents after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, he said the federal government had not ordered that all land borders across the country should be opened.

His remark followed speculation that the president had approved the reopening of all land borders upon his inauguration in office.

Speaking to journalists after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the acting Comptroller-General said the borders which were not among…