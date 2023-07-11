Plateau killings: Self-defence constitutional

Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency of Plateau State in House of the Representatives, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos has called on all Plateau indigenes to rise and defend themselves against incessant bandits’ attacks across the State.

Bagos, who gave the charge via a statement made available to Parliamentary Correspondents, condemned in strong terms the renewed killings on Saturday and Sunday in Mangu and Jos South Local Government of the state where over 20 persons were killed by bandits.

The lawmaker who has been a Vanguard for Peace called on innocent Nigerians Citizens and particularly Plateau Villagers being attacked and killed daily by bandits to rise…