Police rescue priest, three others kidnapped in Ebonyi

Police have rescued the kidnapped reverend’s father and three others abducted alongside him by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer Ebonyi State Command SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya disclosed this to newsmen in a statement she made available on Tuesday night.

The message reads” At about 1800hrs today Rev Father Joseph Azubuike was been rescued unhurt, hale and hearty as a result of the concerted efforts of the operatives of the command.

“Serious manhunt is on for the perpetrators who escaped during the rescue mission. The Rev, father is in the hospital now for checks. Thank you all,” she said

Meanwhile, the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki chancellor Rev. Fr….