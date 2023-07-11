Senate probes oil subsidy, frowns at N9.3trillion spent in 30 months

The Senate on Tuesday resolved to probe oil subsidy and under the recovery regime operated by the federal government till May 29, 2023, when the subsidy was eventually removed.

It specifically frowned at N9.3trillion expended on the subsidy regime by the federal government from January 2021 to June 2023.

It also seeks for living wage for workers as a way of cushioning the effects of subsidy removal and as well, seeks the establishment of three functional refineries for local production and distribution of refined oil with a view to bringing down the pump price from N540 per litre to between N300 to N350 per litre.

Senate’s resolutions are sequel to a motion sponsored by…