Still on Mmesoma’s UTME result

THE case of Mmesoma Ejikeme is an exposure to the family system, peer influence and the importance of parental control on children.

Mmesoma did not only catch the attention of many Nigerians with her strong confidence and effrontery at the early stage of her allegations against the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in a viral video she made, but she also had this cool and innocent look that endeared her to people’s hearts. Little did Nigerians know that Mmesoma had forged her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result and would still come out in public to confess her misdeed.

Social media, especially Facebook and Twitter, were filled with diverse…