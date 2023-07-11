Stop taking Nigerians for granted, Onaiyekan warns political class

The Emeritus Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has warned the political class to stop taking the patience and resilience of Nigerians for granted.

Onaiyekan gave the warning in Abuja, on Monday, when he received a delegation of members of the Initiative for Fostering Unity in Diversity, Youths and Nation Building (IFFUIDYANB) at his residence.

He expressed worry over what he described as the nonchalant attitude of Nigerian leaders towards current issues in the country, especially on matters concerning the younger segment of the population.

The News Agency of Nigeri (NAN) reports that the cardinal said the elite should desist from believing that Nigerians…