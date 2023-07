President Bola Tinubu yesterday on Wednesday requested the House of Representatives to amend the 2022 supplementary appropriation act for subsidy palliatives for the citizens.

The President, in a letter addressed to the Speaker of the House, Hon Tajudeen Abbas Abba, which he read at plenary, said that the amendment was to extract N500 billion from the 2022 supplementary budget to provide palliatives to cushion the effect of subsidy removal.