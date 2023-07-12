Bauchi Assembly adopts motion for rehabilitation of Ningi-Burra road

Bauchi State House of Assembly has adopted a motion calling on the State Government to as a matter of urgency carry out emergency repairs, rehabilitate and upgrade of deplorable Ningi-Burra road in Ningi Local Government area of the state.

The adoption followed a motion by the Member representing Burra Constituency in the House, Hon. Ibrahim Tanko, who explained that Ningi-Burra road is one of the longest and important state-owned roads in Bauchi State which covers about 120 kilometers constructed by the Administration of Mallam Isah Yuguda after many years of nightmares by travelers from and to Burra, who had to pass through about 10 Local Governments in Kano and Jigawa States…