Fani-Kayode’s attack on Gov Otti, insult to Igbos — COSEYL

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has described the recent attack on the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti from Femi Fani-Kayode as an insult to the entire Igbo Nation.

The youth body said that Igbos will not take such an insult from a misfit like Kayode who doesn’t know where he left his clothes after his bath.

In a statement issued in Owerri Wednesday by the President General of COSEYL Hon. Good Luck Ibem, he warned Kayode to take his mouth off the politics of Abia State

He said: “Abia state is not a Yoruba land, he should know his boundaries”.

He said: “We have not…