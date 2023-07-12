Ghana, Nigeria to collaborate on service delivery

The Ghanaian Hajj Board on Tuesday sought closer collaboration with its Nigerian counterpart, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to foster a brotherly relationship between the two African countries.

The Board Chairman and Presidential Coordinator, Hon Ben Abdallah Banda, made the request when he paid a familiarisation visit to the NAHCON Makkah office at Ummul Jood.

A release signed by NAHCON Deputy Director, Information and Publications, Alhaji Mousa Ubandawaki, made available to Tribune Online from Makkah stated that while praising the commission for its pace-setting role, Banda stated that the Ghana Hajj Board had come to learn and drink from NAHCON’s deep…