Give us August 20 as Isese Day, Lagos Obas

The Lagos Council of Obas, led by the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to grant special recognition to the annual traditional festival known as Isese Day, acknowledging the role of traditional institutions in the state.

During the inauguration of the new Lagos Council of Obas and Chiefs for another five-year term at Lagos House, Ikeja, the monarchs made this demand. They proposed that August 20 should be designated as Isese Day in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the other Obas, the Elegushi of Ikate land, Oba Saheed Elegushi, emphasized that the country’s democracy gives equal recognition to all religions.

He pointed out that since…