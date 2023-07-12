Gov Mbah asks court to dismiss NYSC’s objection to N20bn suit

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State on Tuesday, prayed a Federal High Court, Abuja to dismiss the preliminary objection filed by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) against his N20 billion suit over alleged certificate forgery.

Mbah’s counsel, Christopher Oshomegie (SAN) urged Justice Inyang Ekwo to dismiss the objection on the grounds that the sections cited in the NYSC Act were not applicable in the instant suit.

Earlier, counsel for the NYSC, Aminu Sadauki, told the court that the matter was slated for Tuesday for a hearing of their objection.

The lawyer, who adopted the objection, argued that Mbah contravened the NYSC Act in the institution of the suit.

He said Mbah…