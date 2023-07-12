How examination fraud should be prosecuted —Appeal Court

CASE TITLE: AHMADU BELLO UNIVERSITY, ZARIA v. RASHIDAT SULEIMAN OBANLA (2021) LPELR 55101(CA)

JUDGMENT DATE: 13TH JULY, 2021

JUSTICES: RAPHAEL CHIKWE AGBO, JCA

FATIMA OMORO AKINBAMI, JCA

ABUBAKAR MAHMUD TALBA, JCA

COURT DIVISION: KADUNA

PRACTICE AREA: Education- Examination Malpractice

FACTS

The Respondent was a student of the Appellant (Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria) in its Mathematics Department, under the Faculty of Science. In the 2012/2013 academic session, she graduated with B.sc (Hons) in Mathematics and was issued a letter by the Head of the Mathematics Department addressed to the Academic…