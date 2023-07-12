I’m not aware of fresh charge against me

Former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah has said that she was not aware of any fresh criminal charges brought against her but the police in the name of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Mrs Oduah who recently represented Anambra North in the Senate insisted that apart from not being served with the purported charge, she was never subjected to any kind of investigation by the Nigeria Police Force or any other security agency in the country.

Addressing a press conference on her behalf, her lawyer, Chief James Ogwu Onoja (SAN) maintained that Senator Oduah was not invited to make any statement by any agency of government before the spurious charges were…