Kogi APC Gov Primary: Smart Adeyemi heads to Appeal Court

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Smart Adeyemi, on Wednesday, said he would approach the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division to nullify the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held in the state.

Adeyemi, said he was dissatisfied with the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja, which affirmed the primary election that produced Ahmed Usman Ododo as candidate of the party for the governorship election slated to hold in the state in November.

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja held in a judgement delivered on Wednesday, that Adeyemi did not prove his…