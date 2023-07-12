NHRC meets Stakeholders to assess Nigeria’s human rights situation report

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), on Wednesday, met with stakeholders to validate Nigeria’s report to the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the human rights situation in the country.

The UPR mechanism of the UN Human Rights Council is a process that reviews the human rights records of all UN member states.

The mechanism, according to the Executive Secretary of the NHRC, Chief Tony Ojukwu (SAN), provides an opportunity for Nigeria to declare actions taken to fulfill her human rights obligations to improve the promotion and protection of human rights in the country.

According to Ojukwu in his address at the one-day…