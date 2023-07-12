Niger Gov condoles with Emir, emirate over death of Agaie Chief Imam 

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State has condoled with the Emir and people of Agaie Emirate over the death of the Chief Imam of Agaie, Sheikh Mohammed Chata.

In a condolence message, the Governor described the death of the Islamic cleric as a great loss not only to the people of the emirate but the entire state.

He said that the religious contributions of the Chief Imam and his effort to ensure peaceful coexistence in Agaie and the entire emirate would be greatly missed.

“We have lost a great religious scholar among the Muslim Ummah, he lived an impactful life and we certainly will miss his wise counsels and religious teachings.

“He has played his part here on…