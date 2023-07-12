Osun Federal University of Health Science holds maiden

No fewer than 526 newly admitted students of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, Osun State, held their matriculation ceremony on Tuesday with an appeal from the pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Akeem Lasisi, that they should make a meaningful impact during their academic journey.

Speaking at the institution’s maiden matriculation ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor remarked, “It is our hope that your training will not only make you outstanding scholars and professionals but will also instil in you the character that aligns with your intended professional calling.”

He emphasized that the university would continuously challenge the students…