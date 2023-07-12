Plateau senator commends army over deployment of OPSH to Mangu LG

The senator representing Plateau Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Diket Plang, has commended the Defence Headquarters for the deployment of Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) to the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

Senator Plang, in a signed statement, said the presence of men from Operation Safe Haven, on the instruction of the Chief of Defence Staff to address security challenges in the area, will go a long way towards tackling the security situation.

He enjoined other sister security agencies, such as the police and the Department of the State Services (DSS) to team up with the men of OPSH to arrest the situation.

“One of the prayers…