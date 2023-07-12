Reps set to strengthen ties with Swiss Parliament

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, revealed the plans of the 10th Assembly to enhance the existing ties between Nigeria and Switzerland in order to strengthen bilateral relationships between the two countries.

He made this known during an interactive session with the Swiss Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Nicholas Lang, in Abuja.

Speaker Abbas expressed his delight at the visit, emphasizing that the Swiss diplomats were the first group of “foreign dignitaries to visit us here.”

He conveyed Nigeria’s readiness to partner with Switzerland in various areas, including legislative, economic, social, and cultural domains. He highlighted the importance…