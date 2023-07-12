Tantita operatives apprehend thieving vessel

As part of efforts to increase Nigeria’s wealth and stabilise its oil economy, operatives of the Tantita Security Services Limited (TSSL), the pipeline surveillance security outfit owned by the former militants’ leader, Government Ekpemupolo a.k.a. Tompolo, has intercepted a vessel, MT Tura 11, laden with 150 metric tones of stolen crude oil at the Escravos sea in Delta State.

The vessel was arrested by Tantita operatives in collaboration with the military Joint Tax Force (JTF) in the early hours of Saturday, July 4, on the high sea around the Ondo State axis of the Niger Delta creeks.

The thieving vessel, after its re-arrest, was redirected and anchored at Oporoza,…