70% Diphtheria cases in Nigeria affect children between 2 and 14  — NCDC

THE Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, has said over 70 percent of confirmed diphtheria cases in Nigeria were in people aged two to 14 years and a consequence of historical poor vaccination coverage.

In addition, he said over 82 percent of the confirmed diphtheria cases are unvaccinated, although cases of infection had been in adults over 40 years.

Adetifa made the disclosure at the launch of the Media Epidemiology, Infodemiology and Social and Behaviour Change/Risk Communication (EIS) fellowship, to help guide media professionals on strengthening its capacity through effective science communication and reporting.

The hybrid…