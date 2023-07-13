Adeleke University gets NUC’s nod to run 15 additional programmes

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has given approval to Adeleke University, Ede, Osun State to run 15 additional full-time mode programmes; 10 in the undergraduate and five in the postgraduate cadres respectively.

According to a letter addressed to the vice chancellor by the commission’s Director of Academic Planning, Dr Biodun Saliu, the approval followed a resource verification visit by a panel of experts from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to the institution.

The letter stated the following additional 10 undergraduate programmes and five postgraduate programmes to be run in the main campus of the institution with effect from 2023/2024 academic…