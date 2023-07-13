Community Development: Olu of Warri advocates socially responsible business practices

The Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III has advocated for socially responsible business practices as a way to enhance deep societal linkage and community upliftment through businesses.

The monarch stated this in a speech at the Africa Leadership Summit organised by the Africa Leadership organisation at Dorchester Hotel, UK.

Ogiame Atuwatse III spoke on the topic: “Business Beyond Profits—Expanding The Frontiers Of CSR And Community Development For Africa’s Development.”

The Warri King accompanied by his wife, the Queen Consort of Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III to the colourful event was honoured with “African Leadership Outstanding Public Service Impact…