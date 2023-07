A Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to charge the suspended Central Bank Of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, to court within one week or release him.

The court gave the order during a hearing in the fundamental human rights suit Emefiele filed to challenge his arrest and detention by the Department of State Services.

Recall that sometime in June, the DSS arrested the suspended CBN governor, Emefiele.