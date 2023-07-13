Deliberations on $700m CVFF disbursement on hold — Investigation

FINDINGS by the Nigerian Tribune have revealed that efforts to implement the disbursement of the $700 million Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) are currently on hold due to the delays in the appointment of a minister of transportation by the presidency.

It will be recalled that as of last check, the coordination agency of government in charge of the disbursement of the fund, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), had rejected the 8.5 percent request from the five commercial banks mandated to disburse the funds.

However, speaking with the Nigerian Tribune on why efforts on disbursement of the CVFF has mellowed in recent weeks, a source in the…