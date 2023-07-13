Gunmen kill 37-year-old businessman in Bauchi village 

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have killed a 37-year-old businessman, Chinonso Ugwu, a resident of Balele village in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State.

This is coming a few days after the Bauchi State Police Command said that it arrested the gunmen who kidnapped a traditional ruler in Ningi LGA.

A resident of the village told Tribune Online that the gunmen stormed the village around 1:30am early Tuesday morning shooting sporadically to scare people who were already deep in their sleep.

The source added that the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers who have been terrorizing different communities in the area, went to the house of the late businessman, Chinonso Ugwu, shot him several…