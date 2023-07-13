How Nigerians were impoverished by broken FX market

By: Muyiwa Opeyemi

IN the past month, there have been sweeping changes in the foreign exchange markets in Nigeria. The most important of these changes is the decision to introduce a single, market-determined exchange rate for all transactions, which is at odds with the policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) since 2015. The government had a separate exchange rate; the airlines had theirs; small businesses and manufacturers used a different rate; and individuals could access FX at different rates based on the purpose. Even worse, those who had the capacity to buy the FX they needed could not due to rationing. Those who had the FX to sell were not allowed to do business at…